LUMBERTON — The Robesonian’s annual Empty Stocking Fund returns next week and the fun number to keep in mind is $87,503, but the more important number is yet to be determined.

The $87,503 figure is the record amount raised in a single year, and that happened during the 2018 campaign, so the goal is always to push that bar a bit higher. As we always say, for a new record to be established we need not only new donors, but those we have come to depend on to consider bumping by even by a few dollars the amount of their donation.

The more important number will be determined on Monday, even if it is not immediately known. On that day, our partner in this endeavor, the good folks at the Department of Social Services, the ones who do the grunt work, will begin taking applications from families who hope to benefit from the fund.

That will happen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DSS building, which is on N.C. 711 just west of Interstate 95.

Children up to age 15 are eligible to benefit from the fund. If a child received help this past year, he or she will not be eligible to apply this year. Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. The vouchers can be redeemed at Rose’s in Lumberton or Rose’s Express in Fairmont.

Individuals applying must bring a picture ID, Social Security numbers for all members of the household, and proof of household income.

Soon after the applications are taken, DSS officials will tell us how many families and children are eligible, and we will share that information with our readers, and how much money it will take to check them all off the list. Last year, although a record amount was raised and more than 1,800 children were helped, we didn’t quite check them all off the list.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s as a way to help needy children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.6 million, enough to help about 32,000 children.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.