PEMBROKE — There will be a charity ride Sunday to raise money for hospital bills for a 3-year-old who has cancer.

The ride will begin at 2 p.m. at C&P Mini Mart, located at 700 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, and will benefit the family of Ayden Locklear, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July 2018.

Registration for the motorcycle/car ride will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the convenience store.

Registration fees for motorcyclists are $15 for single riders and $20 for double riders. The fee for a car is $25.

There will be prizes, food and entertainment after the ride.

For more information, contact Jessica McCallum at 864-559-1266, Debbie Barnes at 910-827-7104 or Bonnie Hunt at 910-734-9979.