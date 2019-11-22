Pembroke Rescue cuts ribbon on new headquarter

By: Staff report
Pembroke Rescue Squad Commander Matthew Locklear and Flora Lowery Williams, chairwoman of the Pembroke Rescue Squad board of directors, cut the ribbon during a ceremony Thursday evening at the squad’s new headquarters, located at 564 Candy Park Road in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Pembroke Rescue Squad has cut the ribbon on its new headquarters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday evening at the building located at 564 Candy Park Road in Pembroke.

The move to new headquarters building was made necessary by flood damage at the previous rescue base at 210 Union Chapel Road caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The Union Chapel Road base had been Pembroke Rescue Squad’s home since 1977.

The squad bought a five-acre lot with an existing 8,000-square-foot metal building for $400,000. The building will be modified to meet the squad’s needs, said Matthew Locklear, rescue squad commander.

“We are still working with FEMA to get this project finished,” Locklear said. “We have applied for funding through the Golden LEAF Foundation as well. Sen. Danny Britt, County Commissioner Faline Dial and Mayor Greg Cummings have been advocates for the squad since day one. Without their guidance and support we would not have made the progress we have made thus far.”

The new facility features a large board room, a meeting room with the capacity to seat 300 people, office space and numerous common areas. The squad plans to offer some of the space for community events.

“The squad has a beautiful facility and we want the community to use this building. It is not just a headquarters for Pembroke Rescue,” said Flora Lowery Williams, chairwoman of the Pembroke Rescue Squad board of directors.

Britt served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and commended the rescue squad for its accomplishments.

“I am humbled I was asked not only to take part in the ribbon cutting but for being named guest speaker for the event,” Britt said in a statement. “It was truly an honor, and I am proud the citizens of the 13th District have continued to support my service in the Senate, which has allowed me to work on critical funding issues like this.”

Judy Sampson, executive director and former president of the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce, pledged a donation of $500 to the squad to assist with recovery efforts.

“I am extremely disappointed the $125,000 amount in the budget to be used as match money may never come due to the governor’s veto, but we have worked hard to ensure other disaster relief dollars have been made available,” Britt said.

Call Locklear at 910-674-7598 for more information about the squad’s new building.

