Pembroke Rescue cuts ribbon on new headquarter

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and District Attorney Matt Scott have made good on their campaign promises to get the county back into the federal drug asset forfeiture program, a development that will mean a steady stream of dollars flowing back into law enforcement here.

Bobby Higdon, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, was in Robeson County Thursday to deliver a five-year probationary deal and a training session. For Robeson County, it is a “second chance” to rejoin the program after being kicked out in 2004 because the Sheriff’s Office was under criminal investigation, which resulted in 22 convictions, including then-Sheriff Glenn Maynor.

“At the time of the investigation, we owed Robeson County $2 million to $3 million,” Higdon said. “We held the money because we did not want money from tainted investigations returned to the county.”

Besides the money, which will be used for training and equipment, Robeson County, North Carolina and federal law enforcement agencies will once again collaborate on investigations. A memorandum was signed to that effect following training of 30 Sheriff’s Office employees.

“This is extremely important to the District Attorney’s office and the citizens of Robeson County,” Scott said. “For one of North Carolina’s poorest counties, you cannot quantify how important the ripple effect this will have for us.”

Sheriff Wilkins said rejoining the federal asset forfeiture program will be challenging for his department and require considerable training.

“I said in my campaign that training is critically important, and that’s what we have done,” Wilkins said. “We will make this work.”

Higdon said the process to rejoin the program began with a request from Wilkins and Scott just after they were elected in November 2018 and before they were sworn in.

“Agencies don’t often get a second chance at this program,” Higdon said. “With new leadership in place in Robeson County, we thought it could be done.

“The goal is to restore faith in Robeson County law enforcement,” the U.S. attorney said. “This is one of those steps.”

Training began Thursday afternoon in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center with four county commissioners present. The memorandum of agreement was signed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina; U.S. Department of Justice – Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Department of the Treasury – Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture; Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations; Robeson County Sheriff’s Office; Robeson County Board of Commissioners; and the Robeson County Finance Office.

Once again, county law enforcement personnel will engage in joint drug operations.

“Robeson County is one of the key counties in the effort to fight drug trafficking,” Higdon said. “It’s been a hole in our operations.

“It is an important county because of I-95 and because of its rural nature,” he said. “Our goal is to take down the largest drug organizations, including Mexican cartels, who I am sure operate here, national gangs or locals.”

The program is supervised by the U.S. Justice Department. When local law enforcement agencies participate in a drug operation, they request reimbursement based on their expenses.

The Justice Department dispersed about $400 million to states, counties and municipal law enforcement agencies of all kinds in 2018. North Carolina received $17.1 million in 2018.

The State Bureau of Investigation began the Tarnished Badge investigation of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in 2002. When the investigation began, drug asset forfeitures were put on hold.

Maynor resigned and veteran law enforcement officer Kenneth Sealey was appointed to replace him. Wracked with staffing issues because of many indictments, drug investigations in the county halted and District Attorney Johnson Britt abandoned about 300 drug court cases.

“We’ve tried for years to get Robeson County back into the program, but the local office would not cooperate,” Higdon said. “We asked the SBI to provided oversight by putting their people in, but the sheriff (Sealey) declined.”

It took Wilkins and Scott just one year to get Robeson County back into the program. Higdon said their election was the key to the deal, and a “level of trust” was established.

Wilkins has local and state law enforcement experience and has worked on investigations with the federal DEA and the FBI. Scott worked as a special assistant U.S. attorney.

“The timing was right with a new district attorney and a new sheriff,” Scott said. “I’ve been begging and pleading for this for a while.”

Higdon said he expects a “dramatic impact on the quality of law enforcement” in Robeson County.

Trust in law enforcement and in the district attorney are imperative to making the county a safer place, Scott said.

“We need witnesses to come forward and jurors who trust what law enforcement investigators say in court,” Scott said. “Without that it is difficult to prosecute a case.”

The development will make changes in the Sheriff’s Office, Wilkins said.

“I will have to assign deputies to work on cases with state and federal agencies,” Wilkins said. “I may ask the county commissioners for additional staff, but they would pay for themselves through the asset forfeiture program.

“We will make it work.”

Scott Bigelow Staff writer