Powers resigns as chairperson of elections board

November 22, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
Peguise-Powers

LUMBERTON — The chairperson of the Robeson County Board of Elections submitted her letter of resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, doing so as a prelude to running for a judicial seat.

Tiffany Peguise-Powers, a Democrat, was appointed chair of the Elections Board in February. Her resignation was effective as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The resignation letter reads in part, “I am humbled and honored to serve as the chairman of the Robeson County Board of Elections. I have been a member of this august body as it transformed from a three-board, was dissolved and reinvented to a five-member board. Hopefully I have positively impacted the board and furthered its mission to provide maximum opportunities for citizens to exercise their right to vote.”

The Lumberton lawyer said she will seek the Robeson County Superior Court judge seat currently occupied by Robert “Frank” Floyd.

“I heard he was retiring about a week and half ago and I asked for his blessing,” Peguise-Powers said.

Floyd could not be reached Friday for comment.

Powers has been practicing law for 25 years. She said she has experience in civil, criminal and administrative law.

“I have enjoyed my time there (Board of Elections),” Peguise-Powers said. “This will be a great opportunity to serve the citizens of Robeson County in a different capacity.”

Peguise-Powers has been serving on and off the county Elections Board since 2009.

She was first sworn in on Aug. 4, 2009, and served for two years. Peguise-Powers was sworn in again on July 16, 2013, and served until the board was dissolved on Dec. 28, 2018, along with the state board and all other county boards after a state District Court ruled on Dec. 27, 2018, that the 2016 law that established the state board’s makeup was unconstitutional. A county board was reinstated in February and Powers was appointed by Cooper as the board’s fifth member and its chairperson.

Robeson County Democratic Party Chairperson Pearlean Revels said the party will find her replacement.

“We’ll submit two nominees to the state,” Revels said.

Peguise-Powers is the third member to resign from the county Board of Elections in less than four months. She joins Karen Nance, a Democrat, and Olivia Oxendine, a Republican. Nance resigned on Aug. 30, and Oxendine resigned on Aug. 21.

All three women were targets of complaints against them filed with the State Board of Elections in August.

Peguise-Powers recently was cleared after a hearing on allegations of violating state law and state board policy against public comments or actions and social media postings that could be interpreted as an endorsement of a political candidate.

Nance and Oxendine resigned before the State Board heard the complaints against them.

Peguise-Powers
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Powers-Tiffany.jpgPeguise-Powers
Peguise-Powers plans to run for judicial seat

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-4165865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-4165865.