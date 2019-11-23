Police shoot suspect in hostage situation

By: Staff report

ELIZABETHTOWN — A suspect in a hostage situation was shot and injured by lawmen just off downtown Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon, the district attorney said.

Lawmen worked for better than three hours to resolve a domestic situation peacefully. Just moments after a woman was released, the suspect shot at lawmen. They returned fire, said District Attorney Jon David.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital alive after being shot more than once, the DA said. No officers were injured.

The scene played out near Broad and Owen streets. West Broad Street, a major artery through Elizabethtown, was shut down.

The State Bureau of Investigation investigates all shootings by lawmen. David said his office, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethtown Police Department requested the SBI probe.

