Recount upholds Davis as Maxton mayor

LUMBERTON — The results of the recount of the votes cast during the Nov. 5 election for mayor of Maxton are in and the previously recorded two-vote margin of victory by Paul Davis remained unchanged.
The boards of elections in Robeson and Scotland counties conducted a recount on Friday, and the combined count shows Davis defeated Maxton Board of Commissioners member Victor Womack, who requested the recount, by a vote count of 237 to 235, according to results posted on the State Board of Elections website. Recounts in both counties were required because part of Maxton lies in Scotland County.
A canvass of the Nov. 5 results conducted Nov. 15 by the Robeson County Elections Board revealed Davis beat Womack 237 votes to 235.
It appears the race’s deciding factor was the 45 votes cast in Scotland County. Of those votes, 40 went to Davis and five to Womack, according to information from the Scotland County Board of Elections.
The recount showed Womack won Robeson County by a count of 230 for Womack to 197 for Davis, according to the State Board of Elections.
The Robeson County Board of Elections’ count had Womack at 231 votes to Davis’ 198.
The difference in the reported counts was the result of an overvote by the machine counting One-Stop Early Voting ballots and a jammed vote tabulation machine in Maxton on Nov. 5, said Tina Bledsoe, interim director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.
Board staff physically reviewed the One-Stop ballots, she said. The review made it clear the ballot in question was cast by a voter whose intent was to vote for Davis, and the vote was added to Davis’ total.
Poll workers in Maxton believed a ballot inserted in the machine that jammed had been counted and did not run it back through the machine, Bledsoe said. The ballot was added during the recount, which gave Womack another vote.
The recount results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections, said Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the board. The state board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, at which time the board is expected to certify the results from all Nov. 5 municipal elections.
“I’m glad it turned out as it did, and I look forward to working with the town council and the people of Maxton to make Maxton a better place to live,” Davis said.
The newly elected mayor was referring to the town’s motto: “A good place to live.”
Davis, 81, served as town manager from 1979 to 1995.
He also has a background in business. Davis, who has lived in Maxton for 40 years, retired from the banking industry, and spent time as the branch manager of First Bank in Maxton.
He’s also no stranger to the man he beat in the race for the mayor’s office. He and Womack served on the Maxton Chamber of Commerce leadership board “years ago,” Womack said.
“It is what it is,” Womack said of the recount results.
Womack, 69, said he feels he can work with the new mayor to make positive changes in the town. He also will have a new Board of Commissioners members to work with.
“It will be interesting to see how it turns out,” he said.
Toni “Kandy” Bethea won the commissioner’s seat occupied by James McDougald, who did not seek re-election. The other two seats up for grabs on Nov. 5 were won by incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore.
Incumbent Mayor Emmett Morton did not file for re-election.
