Prevatte honored

November 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
Denise Prevatte, center, accepts the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award from state Rep. Charles Graham as Robeson County Agriculture Extension Center Director Christy Strickland looks on. Prevatte worked more than 40 years at the extension office. The governor’s award is among North Carolina’s highest honors for service to the state.

