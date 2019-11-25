Two face drug charges

November 25, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Amber Locklear
Levi Locklear

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County residents are facing drug charges after being arrested this weekend.

According to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Levi Locklear, 23, of Pembroke, and Amber Locklear, 28, of Lumberton, were arrested Friday by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division and Criminal Investigations Division.

Each is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Levi Locklear was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond, and Amber Locklear under a $10,000 secured bond.

The arrests came after deputies, prompted by complaints about drug activity in the area, saw a vehicle a Chicken and Oakgrove Church roads and found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and marijuana during a search.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County should call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191. Callers do not have to identify themselves.

Amber Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Amber-Locklear.jpgAmber Locklear

Levi Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Levi-Locklear.jpgLevi Locklear

Staff report