At the head of the line to provide Christmas to needy children in Robeson County once again is the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, whose president, Allen Faircloth, delivered a $500 check, enough for Christmas for 10 children.

The Empty Stocking Fund, which began in the late 1970s, kicked off on Monday with two gifts. In addition to the fair gift, Bob and Betty Fisher donated $100 in honor of Donnie Douglas, the editor of The Robesonian.

Also on Monday, officials with the Department of Social Services began the work of taking applications for help from the fund. As soon as DSS officials screen the applications and provide us a number, we will tell those who support the fund how much money is needed to check all of the children off the list.

Last year the fund raised $87,503, which was a record. The money pays for vouchers that can be redeemed at Rose’s in Lumberton or Rose’s Express in Fairmont. Each eligible child receives a $50 voucher until the money runs out.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$00.00

1. Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair …….$500.

2. Bob and Better Fisher, in honor of Donnie Douglas……$100

New total …………………….$600.00