Wilkins, Scott eye grant that could help with opioid fight

LUMBERTON — Two leaders of Robeson County’s law enforcement community already have said they are interested in trying to get some of the $6.5 million the federal government has awarded the state to help fight opioid abuse.

“The DA’s office is very interested. I have been in contact with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to see if they’re interested,” Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was awarded $6.5 million over the next three years by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. The federal grant will help the state partner with local local law enforcement agencies, courts and others to prevent opioid overdoses and connect people to treatment.

“Data shows the best way to combat the opioid epidemic is to expand access to health care, and these funds will help do that,” Cooper said.

Scott said he is interested in learning if funding could be obtained for adult pre-trial intervention programs. Of particular interest is seeing if he can get money to support an innovative drug treatment court pilot started in Robeson County and for which funding was included in the two-year state budget vetoed by Cooper.

The state budget was given final General Assembly OK on June 27, and Cooper vetoed it the next day, in large part because it did not include Medicaid expansion. The budget would have spent $23.9 billion in the first fiscal year, which began July 1. The state House has voted to override the veto, but the Senate has not.

“It’s a great opportunity for whomever can get it because it is needed,” Scott said of the federal grant money in general.

County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also said he is interested in pursuing some of the federal money.

“Our county has experienced a rise in overdose deaths over the last several months,” he said. “The overall intent to provide more education and to provide follow-up care after incarceration is much needed.”

Thinking that locking someone up will fix the problem is simplistic, he said.

“You can’t lock someone up for a crime and let them back out on the streets with no purpose, no money and nowhere to go,” Wilkins said. “Did they do it to themselves? Yes, but we often look down upon those addicted to drugs, but it seems many are in need of support both mentally and physically to help them recover.”

The federal money will assist with these approaches, and more, he said.

“We will be seeking out funding from this grant as I am sure others in the county will,” the sheriff said. “The goal here is to reach out and lend a helping hand rather than placing a handcuff on one.”

The state DHHS will award funds to a minimum of nine sites to implement evidence-based programs for people involved in the justice system based on a competitive application process, according to Cooper’s office.

Specifically, the funds may be used to implement:

— Pre-arrest or pre-conviction diversion programs, such as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion and Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiatives, that divert people who commit low-level crimes to appropriate treatment options.

— Comprehensive jail-based medication assisted treatment programs that provide medication assisted treatment, or MAT, during incarceration and connect people to continued treatment upon release.

— Overdose prevention education and naloxone distribution upon release engages people during incarceration and provides harm reduction education, including how to prevent overdoses, how to respond to an overdose and how to access community resources.

“Addressing the needs of justice involved individuals is critical to our opioid epidemic response and to help us achieve the goals outlined in our Opioid Action Plan,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of Health and Human Services. “These strategies help us reduce the overdose burden in a vulnerable population, and by integrating evidence-based treatment into the justice system, they build a more resilient infrastructure for a stronger and healthier North Carolina.”

The Opioid Action Plan was released in June 2017 with community partners to combat the opioid crisis, according to the state DHHS. An updated plan that includes feedback from partners and stakeholders was launched in June. The plan focuses on the areas of prevention, reducing harm and connecting to care.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

