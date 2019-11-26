Teen charged with murder following domestic dispute

November 26, 2019
PEMBROKE —A 16-year-old is charged with murder following what lawmen say was a domestic dispute on Monday night.

Gabriel Dixon, of 467 Paul Road, Pembroke is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The statement said that sheriff’s deputies responded about 6:55 p.m. to a call concerning somone being shot at the Paul Road residence. When they arrived, they found Jeffrey Briggs, 51, of that address, suffering from a gunshsot wound. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The statement said Briggs, who had recently moved to Robeson County from Winterville, Georgia, had been arguing with his girlfriend and that was when he was shot.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions investigated the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

