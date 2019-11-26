Crime report

Barker Hope Home Services, at N.C. 130 West in Maxton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred at the business.

Donald Pate, of North Railroad Street in St. Pauls, reported a stolen firearm Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Grant Williams, of Francis Street in Los Angeles, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his four-door, gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma, valued at $45,000, from the parking lot of Southern Inn on West Fifth Street. Also stolen were a Badland winch, valued at $300; a snatch block, valued at $20; a climbing rope, valued at $500; assorted clamps and rings, valued at $20; clothing, valued at $100; and boots, valued at $80.

Ashley Eddings, of Warwick Mill Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked at her residence and stole a 5,000-watt Planet Audio amplifier, valued at $300; a 1,500-watt Planet Audio amplifier, valued at $125; and two air horns, valued at $150.