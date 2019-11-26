Program provides help with energy bills

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina General Assembly’s needs-based school construction program recently announced $73 million in grants, but the legislature’s generosity proved unworkable for Robeson County, which has not applied during any of the three years of the program.

The grants of up to $15 million came with strings attached in the form of matching money and site preparation for a new school.

“In order to receive financial resources provided by the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, there must be a local funding match of $1 million for every $3 million received,” said Gordon Burnette, public information officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. “If we received the entire $15 million that could be awarded to us, PSRC or the county commissioners would have to agree to provide matching funds of $5 million.”

School board Chairman John Campbell said Monday that the program was clearly not designed for Robeson County.

“We have overwhelming financial needs,” Campbell said. “We had huge capital needs before Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016.”

Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten said the time wasn’t right for applying for the money, but the district is making strides to address its construction and financial needs.

“Since becoming the superintendent, the board voted to proceed with a facility needs study, the design of a K-8 prototype, and design of a central office,” she said. “The design of the school is complete. The facility needs study is complete. We did purchase land that we believed was a suitable location for a central office. We are moving in the right direction by closing small schools not at capacity and working to increase the fund balance.”

District leaders considered data and trends from the facility needs study when closing schools and this process was carefully thought out, Wooten said.

“Although challenging, and despite public opinion, the PSRC board members and administrators are making those tough decisions that have been deferred for so long,” Wooten said. “Due to our financial constraints and obvious need for updated schools, we decided that this is not the best time to build a new central office. We are repurposing a closed school and will use it as a central office.”

It is the hope of district leaders that this shows we are working to be good stewards of our financial resources, she said.

“It’s all very complex, but what I do not want anyone to think we blatantly ignore these funding opportunities,” Wooten said. “Progress is being made and we are committed to staying the course.”

Robeson County is 99th out of 100 counties for local school funding. The county ranks dead last in ability to pay, according to a survey by the Public School Forum.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners, the source for local capital funds, has put out hints about providing more money if the public school district got its financial house in order, according to County Manager Kellie Blue. The school district took steps toward putting is finances back on track after closing several schools and consolidating others.

Meanwhile, the county is finishing a construction job on its new headquarters in the former BB&T building in downtown Lumberton at a cost of about $14 million.

“There is talk, and the climate is more suitable now,” Campbell said. “We heard often they wanted a plan for us to put our finances in order.

“We have done our part and are waiting on their plan. The ball’s in their court.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County, which has not built a new school since the mid-1980s, “will continue to navigate the appropriate channels in order to receive financial assistance that will allow us to upgrade all of our facilities to better serve our students,” Burnette said.

Insurance funds that could have gone to construction went to pay operating costs during the 2018-19 school year to cover a growing deficit, according to Erica Setzer, the finance director for the public schools. Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to compensate for the loss of the school district’s destroyed central office complex and West Lumberton Elementary School in 2016 have not arrived.

“We’re still waiting on FEMA,” Campbell said. “We thought between the insurance money and FEMA there was an opportunity.”

To qualify for the $15 million state construction grant, not only would the system need $5 million but it would have to have a shovel-ready project.

“Due to funding shortfalls and budget constraints, designs for a new school had not been developed and land had not been selected as an appropriate location or purchased,” Burnette said.

It was the third round of construction grants and PSRC’s lack of readiness never changed. The grant awards will allow for construction of new school buildings in economically distressed areas, according to North Carolina public schools Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Johnson announced that $73 million in grant funds from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund will be awarded this year to school districts in Camden, Graham, Hertford, Northampton, Rutherford and Wilson counties.

“This is the third year these funds have been made available to benefit our students and educators who have had to deal with outdated facilities,” Johnson said. “These grants will help address our state’s need to replace old, outdated schools with better learning environments. “

The fund was created by the N.C. General Assembly to assist school districts in lower-wealth counties through revenue from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Awards are capped at $15 million per project for the most distressed counties, less for other counties.

“I look forward to seeing these projects get underway in the coming months,” Johnson said. “I thank the General Assembly for making these funds available to help schools in areas that are most in need.”

Over the past three years, the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $242 million to local school districts, resulting in 22 new schools or buildings and the replacement of 32 schools.

Johnson Campbell Wooten

Don’t have money to match, shovel-ready project

Scott Bigelow Staff writer