Program provides help with energy bills

November 26, 2019 robesonian News 0

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will begin accepting applications through county social services departments for the state’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program on Monday.

Households including a person aged 60 or older, or disabled individuals receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services who have a life-threatening or health-related emergency because of a lack of heating, are eligible to sign up for assistance Monday through Dec. 31. All eligible households may apply from Jan. 2 through March 31, or until funds are exhausted.

The Robeson County Department of Social Services can be reached at 910-671-3500.

“This funding can help assist eligible individuals and families with their heating expenses during the winter months,” said David Locklear, deputy director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services. “We want to ensure families are healthy and safe during some of the most difficult times of the year.”

Members of the Lumbee Tribe must apply for low-income energy assistance through the tribal government.

The federally funded program helps households with low incomes with a one-time payment made directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of keeping their homes warm, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

To be eligible, a household must:

— Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

— Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit — for example, a household of one, a gross monthly income of $1,353 or less, and for a family of four, a gross monthly income of $2,790 or less.

— Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts or cash on hand, at or below $2,250.

— Be responsible for their heating cost.

For more information on the program and eligibility, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance.