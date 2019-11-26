Britt honored with AG’s Dogwood Award

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator received the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Tuesday.
The award was presented to Sen. Danny Britt Jr. by Attorney General Josh Stein during a ceremony at the NC State Bar in Raleigh. The award is given out annually to North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
“I have been proud to work alongside Sen. Danny Britt to turn two critically important pieces of legislation into law: the Survivor Act and the SAFE Child Act,” Stein said. “Thanks to these laws, North Carolina has sent a strong message to rapists and child abusers: We will never stop coming after you and justice will be served. We’ve also shown victims of these horrific crimes that we will fight for them. I appreciate Sen. Britt’s hard work and commitment to making North Carolina safer and stronger.”
Britt has represented the 13th District in the North Carolina State Senate since 2017. He is a lieutenant colonel in the North Carolina Army National Guard. A native of Robeson County and a graduate of Appalachian State University, Britt is a former assistant district attorney and now works in private practice.
“The SAFE Child Act reflects lengthy negotiations on a number of complicated issues and because of our bipartisan work, in the House, Senate, and with the Attorney General, this state will be safer from child predators and rapists,” Britt said. “I am also proud of the work we were able to accomplish together on the Survivor Act. Testing of all reported kits sends a powerful message to offenders that we are serious about sexual assault and using the evidence they left behind to apprehend and prosecute them. It also sends the message to survivors that they and their cases matter.”
A total of 22 Dogwood awards were presented Tuesday. The other recipients were Dr. Wanda Boone, Together for Resilient Youth, Durham; Dr. Mark Bowling, Vidant Health, Greenville; Tom Brewer, president of the Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association of North Carolina, Charlotte; Secretary Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Raleigh; Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of Cherokee Indian Hospital, Cherokee; Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, Durham Police Department; Molly Diggins, state director of the Sierra Club, Raleigh; Officer D.K. Evans, school resource officer, Greensboro Police Department; Randy Evans, founder and director of Walking Tall Wilmington; Dennis Gaddy, founder and executive director of Community Success Initiative, Raleigh; Chief Gina Hawkins, Fayetteville Police Department; Sheriff John Ingram, Brunswick County; Luka Kinard, student/speaker on Dangers of E-cigarettes, High Point; Sheriff Alan Norman, Cleveland County; Rep. Dennis Riddell, Alamance County; Mayor Bob Scott, Franklin; Chief Wayne Scott, Greensboro Police Department; Mayor Patrick Taylor, Highlands; Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem Police Department; Don Waddell, general manager of Carolina Hurricanes, Raleigh; Chief Mike Yaniero, Jacksonville Police Department.