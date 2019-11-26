School employee accused in hit-and-run

By: Staff report

MAXTON — A 58-year employee of the Public Schools of Robeson County is facing charges related to hit-and-run that occurred Thursday in the parking lot of Purnell Swett High School.

Peggy Jacobs Locklear, of Garden Street in Pembroke, is employed as the bookkeeper at the high school, according to Glen Burnette III, PSRC public information officer. Locklear is facing a hit-and-run charge and a traffic infraction for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Locklear’s vehicle was traveling north in the school’s parking at 9:09 p.m. when she failed to yield to a pedestrian who was walking west, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol collision report. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and Locklear fled the scene.

The report did not indicate the extent of any injuries the pedestrian may have suffered.

Locklear’s court date has been set for Feb. 13.

