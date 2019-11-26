Nonprofit to serve up free Thanksgiving meal

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Leroy Dixon, Lumberton Christian Care Center kitchen manager and cook, prepares ham Tuesday for the Thanksgiving meal the center will serve on Thursday. The meal is free to the public. The center is located at 220 E. Second St.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christian Care Center will offer a free hot meal to anyone who wants it on Thanksgiving Day.

The center will serve its holiday food from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the dining room of its building at 220 E. Second St.

“Anyone, whether you’re homeless or just want a hot meal, you can come,” said Leroy Dixon, kitchen manager and cook.

Traditional Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey, dressing, green beans and pecan pie will be on the menu, he said.

Dixon began his holiday culinary preparations on Tuesday.

“I do all the cooking myself,” he said.

Dixon expects 12 to 15 volunteers to help serve the meal.

The shelter typically serves about 80 to 100 people on Thanksgiving.

The kitchen manager has served Thanksgiving meals at the center for more than 20 years, and many of the faces are familiar.

“I got to know a lot of them, you know, just to see the expression on their face, and you know, we talk junk to each other and have a good time,” Dixon said. “It’s just like a happy family.”

The nonprofit is a soup kitchen and emergency/transitional shelter that serves Robeson County. The shelter can house up to 20 people and was serving 14 as of Tuesday, Davis said.

The dining room is open to the public Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In 1983, Trinity Episcopal Church began a soup kitchen that operated five days a week. In 1985, needs in the community prompted church members to open the Lumberton Christian Care Center in the annex of the Goodyear Hotel on First Street, to provide food and lodging to those in need, according to its website. It was not until 2015 that the center moved to Second Street.

The center is an agency of United Way and receives support from the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

For more information about the Thanksgiving meal or shelter, call the center at 910-739-1204.

