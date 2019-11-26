Five gifts push fund’s total to $1,700

November 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
Rhonda Williamson, the president of the Lumberton Rotary Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with a $500 check for the Empty Stocking Fund. That checks 10 more children off Santa's list.

The 2019 Empty Stocking Fund is off to a quick start, with five new donations pushing the fund’s total to $1,700.

Some of the donations we have come to depend on, but the earlier they are received, the easier it is for the Department of Social Services to get the vouchers to families with needy children. The Robesonian still does not have a number of children who have been deemed eligible to receive help, but we should soon and will share that information and establish a goal to serve them all.

The largest gift today comes from the Lumberton Rotary Club and is in the amount of $500. Club President Rhonda Williamson can be seen with Editor Donnie Douglas making the donation in the photo accompanying this report.

Biggs Park Mall made a donation of $250, and we encourage other businesses to donate.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$600.00

3. Doris Murphy, in honor of Norman Warwick…$100

4. Steve & Dianne Davis………………$200

5. Reviewers Book Club…………………$50

6. Lumberton Rotary Club……………..$500

7. Biggs Park Mall…………………………..$250

New total …………………….$1,700

Rhonda Williamson, the president of the Lumberton Rotary Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with a $500 check for the Empty Stocking Fund. That checks 10 more children off Santa’s list.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_20191126_130459440-1.jpgRhonda Williamson, the president of the Lumberton Rotary Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with a $500 check for the Empty Stocking Fund. That checks 10 more children off Santa’s list.