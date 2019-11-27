Sheriff’s Office to step up patrol for holiday

November 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Sheriff’s Office, fueled by a Governors Highway Traffic grant, is warning motorists to not ruin their Thanksgiving by driving while impaired or breaking any other traffic laws in the coming days.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the department’s Traffic Enforcement Team, also known as TED, and other deputies will be out conducting traffic checkpoints and saturation patrols during the Thanksgiving holiday. The goal is to lower traffic accidents and deter motorists who might otherwise hit the highways drinking and driving.

“Our hope is that everyone enjoys a nice Thanksgiving Day with family and friends and is able to travel our county highways without worry,” Wilkins said.

