Teen faces cocaine charges

MAXTON — A Maxton teenager is charged with possessing and intending to sell cocaine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chaydlan Blake Locklear, 18, is also charged with maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

His arrest comes after the Drug Enforcement Division investigators, Community Impact Team and SWAT members, armed with a warrant, on Wednesday searched 37 Fergus Drive in Maxton and seized a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3191.

