Man charged in crime from 2001

November 28, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Williams

RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from almost 20 years ago.

Dontray Williams, of 301 McLeod Road, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Sunday by Red Springs after officers responded to a disturbance call at his sister’s home on McLeod Road, according to a release by police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

When officers arrived at the home on McLeod Road, Williams’ sister Rashon Ferguson said she and Williams were fighting. Williams was not at the home when officers arrived, but returned when they were gathering information about the incident, according to Monroe.

Officers discovered that Williams had a warrant for an injury to personal property charge. The charge stemmed from a case in July 2001 when he damaged the windows of Ferguson’s 2001 Infinity, Monroe said.

Williams was arrested and taken to Robeson County Detention Center and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.

Williams
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Williams-3.jpgWilliams

Staff report