$500 gift continues fund’s fast start

There is just one donation to report today, but it’s for $500 and has become tradition for the Empty Stocking Fund.

Larry Brooks, the owner of Lela Anne’s Learning Center in Pembroke, a child-care operator, offers the gift and these words, “I always look forward to contributing to this project because it helps so many children.” Pictured are the children and some of the staff from Lela Anne’s.

The fund, which is off to a fast start, is now at $2,200. We hope other businesses will follow the lead of Lela Anne’s and make a contribution.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$1,700

8. Lela Ann’s Learning Center…………….$500

New total ……………………. $2,200