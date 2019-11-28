Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Antonio McDowell, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Long Leaf Mobile Home Communities, Odum Road, Lumberton; and Clayton Homes, Huggins Road, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Mickey Locklear, Suggs Road, Lumberton; Anita Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Kristie Goins, Path Road, Fairmont; and Timothy Huggins, Mac D Road, Orrum.
Justin Henke, an employee of The Repair Shop at 701 E. Second St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he saw someone break in to the business by entering the building through the roof. No items were reported damaged or stolen.
Junior Little, an employee at Little’s Garage at 1101 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole tools valued at $3,000 from the business.
Jon Hunt, owner of Jon Wayne Home Sales at 3601 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $110 and an iPhone, valued at $600, from an employee. The iPhone was recovered by police.
Frankie Locklear, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke in to his residence through a bedroom window and stole a pair of Skechers steel-toe boots, valued at $50, and a phone charger, valued at $15.
Youn Sung Soon, an employee at Young’s Beauty Supply at 304 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a R&B virgin 360 Remy 28-inch wig, valued at $700, from the business.