Crime report

LUMBERTON — The Turkey Bowl is back for its Last Gobble, a 50th year celebration, on Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Adelio’s Restaurant in downtown Lumberton.

Admission is $10, and entertainment will be provided by a band led by John Hodges, one of the Turkey Bowl’s founders. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and any profits will be donated to the Lumberton Rescue Squad and EMS.

The Turkey Bowl is legendary for being an impromptu celebration of Lumberton’s young people, debuting in 1969 and enjoying its heyday in the 1970s and early 1980s It started with a backyard football game and evolved into a parade, queens, nationally known rock bands and fundraising.

Hodges acknowledged on Tuesday that the Turkey Bowl started with his brothers Jarvis and Steve and a handful of friends. They got bored watching a football game and started their own sandlot game.

“All of this was about living for the moment, and it was just a beautiful experience,” said Hodges, a retired school teacher.

Steve Gibson became involved in the fourth Turkey Bowl, when things were coming together. He isn’t sure how well attended the Last Gobble will be.

“We’re going to give it a try this year,” Gibson said. “We never know how many people will show up.”

Gibson took a trip down Turkey Bowl memory lane. His Facebook page is filled with photos from the event as well as newspaper articles.

He remembers the football, but meeting girls was the prime objective.

“A few guys met up and played in the first years,” said Gibson, who lives in Southern Pines. “Then, we met up at the bowling alley and paraded to Velcord.”

When 40 guys showed up to play, Gibson retired from tackle football that was played without pads.

“I led the all-female kazoo bands in the parade,” he said. “We decided to have a Turkey Bowl queen, but only one girl showed up the first year.”

It got big after that, attracting thousands of people to the football game and then the after-party. They hired regional bands, then national bands, and the planning got complicated.

Proceeds from the Turkey Bowl were used to build a playground at a local school, a weight room at the Lumberton Police Department and to make donations to the Lumberton Rescue Squad, which regularly took injured players to the emergency room.

“It got big, too big,” Gibson said. “The younger folks were supposed to take the lead, but that didn’t happen.”

The Turkey Bowl founders went to college, moved away, got married and started families. The 40th anniversary celebration was a big success, and Gibson remembers having a good time getting reacquainted with old friends.

The 50th anniversary is expected to be the last for the Turkey Bowl, Lumberton’s spontaneous celebration of a generation. The old-timers have grown up and gotten smarter: There will be no tackle football game this year.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_TB-1.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_TB-5.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_TB-7.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_TB-party.jpg

Scott Bigelow Staff writer