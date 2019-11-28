Rowland parade next in line

ROWLAND — The Rowland Christmas Parade is next in the lineup of parades being held across the county.

The parade will head down Main Street Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins leading the charge as grand marshal. Parade lineup will be at the Rowland Middle School building beginning at 8 a.m.

This year’s parade will include Purnell Swett High School’s band with former South Robeson High School students lending their musical talents, people dressed as cartoon characters and more. DJ Alfonso McKoy will provide music for the day.

After the parade, festivities will continue until 4 p.m. at the town’s train depot. The after-party will feature several vendors offering information and food, such turkey legs, hot dogs and fish sandwiches. Children will be able to enjoy bouncy houses. There also will be line dancers and musical entertainment.

The rain date for the parade and festivities is Dec. 7, also beginning at 10 a.m.

Other towns across the county have scheduled parades and holiday events.

The Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade will be on Thursday. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. After the parade, the Winter Wonderland event will take place at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

Fairmont’s 13th annual Holiday on Main will be on Dec. 6. Festivities begin with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by the Twilight Christmas Parade.

The town of Marietta and the White House Volunteer Fire Department again will collaborate for the 33rd annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

The St. Pauls Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 7 beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is Sounds of Christmas.

A Christmas at Red Springs is set for Dec. 14. The event, beginning at 1 p.m., will start at the John McNeill Farmers Market and lead into the Christmas parade that starts at 3 p.m.

Maxton’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Following the parade will be Christmas in the Park and Toy Giveaway at Beacham Park.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

