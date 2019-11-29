Pet of the week

November 29, 2019 robesonian News 0
Cinderella is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a black-and-white, American shorthair kitten who is house-trained and good with other cats and children. All cats adopted from the Humane Society are up-to-date on vaccines and sterilized. Cinderella’s adoption fee is $100. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

