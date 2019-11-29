Commissioners to pick chairman, vice chairman on Monday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The county commissioners are scheduled to choose new leadership when they meet on Monday.

The agenda for the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. in the county administration building on Elm Street in Lumberton includes the election of a new chairman and vice chairman for the board. Current Chairman Jerry Stephens and Vice Chairman Lance Herndon were elected on Dec. 3, 2018. The chairman traditionally serves a year.

The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The commissioners also are to consider adopting the proposed Dangerous Dog Ordinance.

The proposed ordinance was introduced to the board on Aug. 6. It would define dangerous dogs, set guidelines for housing and the control of dogs when off the owner’s property, set penalties for violations and fees for registration, create an appeals panel, and much more.

The commissioners want to prevent another incident such at the one that happened on Dec. 10 in Marietta when 73-year-old Esta Currier and two children were attacked by four Rottweilers. Currier died at the scene, and the two children suffered injuries that required surgeries.

Also on Monday’s agenda are the consideration and setting of a public hearing date related to adopting a 35-day emergency moratorium ordinance prohibiting certain developments of multi-unit housing on subdivided lots.

There are three public hearings on Monday’s agenda.

AT&T Mobility Corporation is requesting a conditional-use permit to allow for the placement of a 312-foot self-supported lattice telecommunication tower on 0.15 acre of a 29.65-acre tract, more or less, in a Residential Agricultural District in Lumber Bridge.

The second hearing concerns a request by SN Properties of Lumberton, LLC, for a conditional-use permit to allow for the establishment of a mobile home park on approximately 46 acres, more or less, in a Residential Agricultural District in Parkton.

Douglas and Yvette Strickland, of Red Springs, are requesting a conditional-use permit to allow for the establishment of a three-plot family cemetery on a 1.01-acre tract, more or less, in a Residential Agricultural District.

Lumberton Regional Airport Manager Bob Snuck is on Monday’s agenda to speak about an alternate bid for a generator.

