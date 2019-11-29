If we are going to report a single donation to the Empty Stocking Fund, might as well be a big one — and it is.

The fund has received a $7,500 gift from an anonymous donor, pushing its total to $9,700 in just four days. We will report, however, that the donation comes from the same benefactor that in the past has challenged matching gifts of at least $50 up to $7,500.

So it isn’t necessarily new money, but we get to add it earlier, which helps the people at the Department of Socials Services get the vouchers in the hands of qualifying families. We decided not to use the gift as a match because we always receive enough donations to fully benefit from the offer.

The folks at the Department of Social Services expect to have a number of qualifying families and children to us sometime early next week, at which time we will establish a goal that would serve them all.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$2,200

9. Anonymous………..$7,500

New total …………………$9,700