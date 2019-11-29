Hurricane season gives county a break

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The 2019 Atlantic hurricane is almost over, and unlike recent years this year was a breeze for Robeson County.

The season, which annually causes residents, civic leaders, first responders and disaster relief organizations, to sweat through thoughts of another big blow, ends Saturday after producing tropical activity that churned busily from mid-August through October.

The season produced 18 named storms, including six hurricanes of which three were classified as major, or Category 3, 4 or 5, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The agency had called for 10 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes, and accurately predicted the overall activity of the season.

“During each and every hurricane season, thousands of workers across the federal government coordinate with NOAA to safeguard Americans against the threat posed by hurricanes,” said Wilbur Ross, U.S. secretary of Commerce. “From advanced warnings to business aid, the Department of Commerce stands ready to help Americans from a storm’s formation to long after its dissipation.”

Fortunately, Robeson County needed little help in 2019. Its closest brush was with Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 6. Dorian was a Category 2 when it delivered a glancing blow to Robeson County, where many people still are recovering from the ravages of hurricanes Matthew, 2016, and Florence, 2018. September’s storm littered yards and streets, knocked down trees and caused some minor problems while dumping a maximum of 5 inches of rain on some parts of the county and between 2 and 4 inches on other parts. The strongest wind gusts were 48 mph, recorded at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and 51 mph, recorded in Lumberton.

Things were worse along North Carolina’s coast. Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sept. 6 and brought winds of 90 mph, but was still much weaker than it was when the storm wreaked havoc on the Bahamas at the start of the week. The Category 1 hurricane sent seawater surging over neighborhoods, flooding the first floors of many homes, even ones on stilts.

This year marked the fourth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA. The only other period on record that produced four consecutive above-normal seasons was 1998 to 2001. Also this year, five tropical cyclones formed in the Gulf of Mexico, which ties a record with 2003 and 1957 for the most storms to form in that region. Of those, three — Barry, Imelda and Nestor — made landfall in the United States.

“NOAA provided around-the-clock support to communities before, during and after each tropical weather threat,” said Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator. “The expertise of our forecasters, coupled with upgrades like those to the Global Forecast System model and our next-generation environmental satellites, helped NOAA and its partners save lives and protect property all season long.”

