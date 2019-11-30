Owner of convenience store shot, killed, during robbery

Manal Abdelaziz, the owner of Tobacco Brothers Minit Shop in South Lumberton, was shot and killed this morning at the business during an apparent armed robbery. His 3-year-old son died in an accidental shooting at the store in January 2016.

LUMBERTON — The owner of a South Lumberton convenience store was shot and killed early this morning, dying in the same place as did his 3-year-old child in an accidental shooting in 2016.

The Robesonian has been told that Manal Abdelaziz, the owner of Tobacco Brothers Minit Shop, which is located at 2205 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was killed during an apparent armed robbery. No one had been arrested as police were still on the scene at 9 a.m. and yellow police tape blocked of the building.

Among the officers working the scene were FBI agents.

The robbery and murder occurred about 2 a.m., according to information provided The Robesonian. The store advertises itself as being open 24 hours a day.

In January 2016, 3-year-old Manal Abdelaziz Jr., known as Cash, was killed when he found a 9mm handgun that his father kept hidden behind a counter and accidentally shot himself with it.

