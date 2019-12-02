Crime report

The following assaults involving a deadly weapon were reported Wednesday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Franklin Goolsby, Ethan Street, Lumberton; and Justin Carter, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Wednesday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Samuel Cummings, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Lillie Fields, Bowman Road, Lumberton; Lisa Lewis, Kelly Road, Fairmont; Victoria Locklear, Mildred Drive, Red Springs; Levearn Christian, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; James Braddy, VC Britt Road, Orrum; Thomas Locklear, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; and Alicia Thomas, Charlie Watts Road, Maxton.
AyToiya Thompson, of Deacon Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole a key fob, valued at $600, and a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes, valued at $220.
Jessica Locklear, of Meadow View Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $300 from her apartment.
Mark Deal, owner of Performance By Mark, located at 309 E. Second St. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and stole a chrome motorcycle rim, valued at $350.
The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Clayton Homes, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Joseph Oxendine, Jones Road, Pembroke; Taylor Patterson, Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton; Zachary Stackhouse, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Sabrina Robinson, Bovine Drive, Lumberton; Lakisha Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Cathy Beasley, Locklear Road, Pembroke; Barron Lowery, Shady Lane, Maxton; John Caldwell, Parnell Road, Lumberton; April Bufkin, Parnell Road, Lumberton; Gary Locklear, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Jerry Brewer, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; Michael Oxendine, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Kelton Chavis, Porcelain Drive, Maxton.
Amanda West, an employee at Minuteman, located at 1750 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone robbed her at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money.