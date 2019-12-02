Accident kills pedestrian

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police are investigating a vehicle accident last week that killed a 43-year-old Lumberton woman.

Danielle Lovette Adams, of West 17th Street, was struck about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a 2010 Honda while crossing the street near Page Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department.

The Honda was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the outside lane when Adams and an unidentified man were crossing the roadway. The driver of the Honda tried to miss the man and struck Adams, according to police.

Adams was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then flown to another hospital, where she died as result of her injuries. The statement did not identify the driver of the vehicle.

No charges have been filed, but the Lumberton Police Department is seeking help from the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

