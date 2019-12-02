$102,300 needed to serve all the children

We now know the number of families and children who are at least initially qualified to receive help from the Empty Stocking Fund, although a bit more vetting could thin the ranks some.

According to the Department of Social Services, 2,046 children, representing 845 families, are counting on the generosity of others so that they can open presents on Christmas morning. In order to provide for all those children, $102,300 would have to be raised, a daunting figure as it is about $15,000 more than was raised last year, when a record was set.

We can’t promise we will raise that much, but we can promise that we will beg and nag in an effort to do so.

Two donations today do inch us $600 closer to that goal.

One comes from Amanda Munger, a former reporter for The Robesonian, and the $100 is given in memory of her mother, who recently passed. Thanks Amanda.

The other is from Bethesda United Methodist Church Women and is for $500. We hope that other churches will follow its lead. We can think of few things that would better fit a church’s mission than bringing some joy to the less fortunate on that special day.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$9,700

10. Amanda Munger, in memory of Susan Marie Skilling……..$100

11. Bethesda United Methodist Church Women……..$500

New total …………………$10,300