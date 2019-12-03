Britt files as election filing opens

LUMBERTON — Leaders of Robeson County’s law enforcement agencies, courts and public schools have launched an initiative designed to keep students out of the criminal justice system.

They gathered this week at the Public Schools of Robeson County’s central office to sign the Robeson County School Justice Partnership Memorandum of Agreement.

“The Robeson County School Justice Partnership embodies our community’s commitment to continually refine our approach to school discipline in a manner that enhances the opportunity for our children to succeed in school and in life, without sacrificing safety and order in our schools,” said Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels. “We will do this by using evidence-based techniques and strategies, including providing services to effectively address underlying issues that contribute to student misconduct in some instances. A prime example of implementing this approach is the recently announced partnership between the Public Schools of Robeson County and UNCP to increase the availability of mental health services for PSRC students.”

Daniels was at the signing. Also there were PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten, District Attorney Matthew Scott, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill, Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear, Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, St. Pauls Police Chief R. Thomas Hagens, Chief Court Counselor Randy Jones, and Robeson County Department of Social Services Director Velvet Nixon.

District administrators, central office employees, principals and school-based personnel were involved in creating and launching the partnership.

According to the School Justice Partnership North Carolina website, the partnership is a group of community stakeholders that will develop and implement effective strategies to address student misconduct. The partnership takes the position that suspensions, expulsions and referrals to court produce harmful outcomes for youth and their communities. Students who are suspended and expelled are more likely to repeat a grade, drop out of school and engage in higher levels of disruptive behavior. A single suspension also triples the likelihood that a student will enter the juvenile justice system. These negative outcomes disproportionately impact certain students, including those of color and students with disabilities, who are more likely to be suspended, expelled and referred to court than their peers.

“We tend to see minority students, students with disabilities and male students receive harsher punishments, disproportionate suspensions and increased referrals to juvenile court,” Wooten said. “This is a concern because we know that when our students’ involvement in the juvenile justice system deepens, student outcomes are negatively impacted. School-based referrals and harsher disciplinary consequences can lead to an increased risk of dropping out of school or a permanent criminal record which creates barriers to college financial aid, employment, housing, and military eligibility.”

The community as a whole is responsible for the well-being of its children, she said. The agencies and organizations involved in signing the partnership’s memorandum of understanding can no longer operate independently. They can be part of the solution and increase students’ chances of success by coming together as partners in education.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County will benefit from higher achievement, improved attendance and better school climates. When our students and schools succeed, our community wins,” Wooten said.

Helping make the partnership launch possible was passage by the N.C. General Assembly of Raise the Age legislation, which Gov. Roy Cooper signed in to law on Oct. 14 even while criticizing some position allocations as politically motivated. The law ends the state’s practice of treating 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. North Carolina was the last state in the nation to end that practice.

The law also authorizes the director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts to establish practices and procedures for chief district court judges and local stakeholders to establish School Justice Partnership programs.

The Raise the Age law takes effect Sunday.

“When this happens, we must have effective supports and interventions in place to help our most at-risk and troubled students,” Wooten said. “As a result of the upcoming change, we are seeking ways to improve our student code of conduct to ensure we are using the most effective disciplinary strategies, practices and interventions. We have a strong team assembled in the school system that is committed to developing alternatives to criminal charges for different offenses.”

After the school district provides training for and raises awareness among school professionals, administrators and educators will strive each day to reduce the number of punitive disciplinary consequences given to students for minor infractions, she said. That training will be an ongoing process and will be paid for in part using a variety of funding sources, such as Title II and Exceptional Children, that can be used for professional development.

“We want to provide additional training to our employees so they understand the graduated response model, negative impacts of exclusionary discipline practices and effective classroom and school interventions,” Wooten said. “Our goal is for teachers to be trained to take a more responsive approach and help students develop the skills and strategies they need to improve behavior and avoid future problems. Teachers need more support and training to enact effective discipline and our schools need the tools for behavior modification to keep kids in school and learning.”

A major focus will be the disciplining of students with special needs in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Act, she said. The training will help clarify the roles and responsibilities of school administrators and law enforcement personnel.

“School-based referrals to the juvenile justice system, suspensions and expulsions should be used as a last resort for the most serious infractions,” Wooten said. “The School Justice Partnership Toolkit that has been provided will help us keep students in school and out of court.”

To develop strategies to keep youths in school, not court

T.C. Hunter Managing editor