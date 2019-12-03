County approves ordinance for dangerous dogs

Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance Monday intended to deal with dangerous dogs.

The ordinance will “change the culture” of dog ownership in the county, interim County Attorney Gary Locklear said.

Locklear and a citizen committee worked on the ordinance over a period of at least six months and held a public hearing in October. The ordinance will take effect in 30 days, but the $10 annual fee per dog and cat will not take effect until July 1 while the county works out a collection mechanism.

“There will be pushback if an animal is determined to be dangerous,” Locklear said. “The rules are so tough that owners are likely to give up their animal.”

If a dog is declared dangerous after a serious incident, owners may appeal to an appointed board. If their appeal fails, the owner of a dangerous dog will have to build a secure pen, have the dog spayed or neutered and purchase $100,000 in insurance that would cover costs to potential victims.

“One important aspect is that this ordinance is not breed specific,” Locklear said. “We’re not calling out pit bull dogs or Rottweilers.

“Any dog can become dangerous,” he said. “We all know it is the owner’s fault when things go wrong.”

If a dog commits more than one offense, its owner may be banned from owning a dog and charged with a criminal offense.

The dog and cat privilege license fee will not be levied on service dogs, and hunting dogs will be charged for a maximum of five animals. Senior citizens will get a break also. The fee may pay for additional Animal Control officers.

The ordinance puts a limit on the number of animals, but it is a flexible limit depending on the type of property on which the dogs are kept.

The difficulties the new ordinance presents for owners and the commissioners are worth the trouble, Commissioner Jerry Stephens said.

“I’d rather get the criticism than do nothing,” he said.

“This is a good ordinance,” Commissioner David Edge said. “I commend the attorney for his work.

“We’re spending a lot of money to take care of animals in the county. I don’t think $10 is too much to ask.”

In other action,Lance Herndon was unanimously elected board chairman for 2020. Commissioner Faline Dial, who has served one year on the board, was elected vice chair.

The commissioners also approved a conditional-use permit for a new AT&T cell tower for the northern part of the county. The 312-foot, self-supporting tower will be located off Crenshaw Road and will serve an area between St. Pauls and Red Springs that includes Lumber Bridge.

“There is currently a gap in coverage in this area,” said Greg Styers, AT&T’s attorney. “This will enhance safety and productivity.”

AT&T will lease the tower from an investment company, which will service other cellular telephone companies. It will add several hundred thousand dollars to the county’s tax base.

As part of the board’s consent agenda, a 10-acre tract of land at COMtech was sold to Township Properties Inc. for $50,000. The company will expand its self-storage business.

The county owns the property inside the commerce park, located outside Pembroke. The sale was approved by the COMtech board of directors. Commissioner Roger Oxendine is chairman of the COMtech board.

A 35-day freeze was placed on certain new subdivisions as the county tries to get a grip on rural residential developments that lack paved roads and other regulations. A public hearing will be held during the commissioners’ first meeting in January, and a new subdivision ordinance is expected to be ready in the spring.

Finally, the county commissioners agreed to pay half the cost of a $105,000 generator for the new airport terminal building with the promise that they will be reimbursed 90% of the approved money from future federal funds. The city of Lumberton will be asked to pay the other half.

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

