Pembroke gets strong audit

Cummings Cummings Sampson Sampson McNeill McNeill Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Larry McNeill to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council, as his daughter Fallon McNeill holds the Bible, at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Larry McNeill to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council, as his daughter Fallon McNeill holds the Bible, at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Ryan Sampson to his third four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Ryan Sampson to his third four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council as his daughter, Tina Locklear holds the Bible. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council as his daughter, Tina Locklear holds the Bible.

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council on Monday was told that the government’s finances are in good shape.

John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas and Associates, presented a summary of the audit, saying the town’s “hard work” was evident in the fiscal year 2018-19 report.

The report showed the town’s cash balance at $4 million, more than 90% higher than the balance a decade ago. Structured debt is on a steady decline, Masters said, while property and sales tax revenues continue to increase.

The report revealed a 70% increase in property tax revenue since 2013, while the town’s property tax rate has stayed the same, Councilman Channing Jones pointed out.

Property tax collection was at 95%, which is “great” for Robeson County, Masters said.

“Every one of you folks should congratulate yourselves,” Masters said.

Jones called for the town’s staff to stand and be recognized.

“These people work tirelessly, and these people don’t get recognized,” he said. “Thank you for what you do.”

In other business, Mayor Greg Cummings and council members Larry McNeill and Ryan Sampson were sworn into new four-year terms by Pembroke Attorney Jessica Scott. Family and friends looked on.

Cummings has served on the board for about 20 years, including the past four years as mayor. He was in tears as he thanked the town’s residents for electing him to another term.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Cummings said. “It’s about the people. I appreciate your support.”

Sampson was close to tears when he thanked the council members and spoke of their support during hard times in his personal life. Sampson begins his third four-year term.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve again,” Sampson said. “The council has been wonderful. We have a lot of great things in store.”

McNeill, who has been on the board for more than 20 years, said that he sees nothing but hope for the future.

“I thank the Lord for allowing me to be here again,” he said. “I’m going to continue to do what I’ve been doing. There’s still a lot yet to come.”

Also on Monday, Timothy Schwartz, a meter specialist with Suez Utility Service Company Inc., updated the council on a project to replace water meters. He said the goal it to install the vast majority of “smart meters,” which can be read remotely, within the next year.

“Often times meters become bad,” Jones said. “It takes a lot of time and resources to go out and check water meters.”

Schwartz said the meters will be able to detect abnormalities such as leaks and tampering.

Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper, during his winter program updates, told council members that 25 businesses and three individuals had pledged $96,750 to fund the construction of a 3,000-square-foot splash pad at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

Harper was given permission to solicit businesses to fund half the cost of the project, which is estimated at $295,000.

“I’ve been beating the bushes. Everybody supports this splash pad,” Harper said.

He’s confident $150,000 will be reached by the end of January, Harper said.

In other business on Monday, the council members:

— Heard from Virginia Locklear, the executive director of the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center, who gave a presentation on the services the center provides.

— Set a public hearing date for Jan. 6 to discuss rezoning a one-acre tract of land from a Residential District to a Commercial District for the establishment of a car wash. Applicant Sandra Locklear pitched the plan to open Hallelujah Shine Car Wash.

— Set a public hearing date of Jan. 6 to consider a request for a conditional-use permit to operate a tattoo parlor at 612A Union Chapel Road. Timothy Hunt is the applicant.

— Made note that the annual Old Main Lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the campus of UNCP.

Cummings https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Cummings.jpg Cummings Sampson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Sampson.jpg Sampson McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_McNeill.jpg McNeill Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Larry McNeill to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council, as his daughter Fallon McNeill holds the Bible, at Monday’s council meeting. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSCN7790.jpg Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Larry McNeill to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council, as his daughter Fallon McNeill holds the Bible, at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Ryan Sampson to his third four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council at Monday’s council meeting. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSCN7791.jpg Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Ryan Sampson to his third four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council at Monday’s council meeting. Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council as his daughter, Tina Locklear holds the Bible. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSCN7792.jpg Pembroke Town Attorney Jessica Scott swears in Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings to another four-year term on the Pembroke Town Council as his daughter, Tina Locklear holds the Bible.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.