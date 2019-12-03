Church to feed first responders

LUMBERTON — A small memorial of candles, balloons and stuffed animals was placed in front of a local store by community residents early Monday following the murder of a former store owner who was well-liked in South Lumberton.

Michael Roberts, a store customer, described Manal Abdelaziz as “very heartwarming” with a “kindred spirit.”

“I pray and hope that his family finds comfort and peace, and that the person who did this act is brought to justice,” he said.

Abdelaziz, who had recently sold Tobacco Brothers Mini Shop, which is located at 2205 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was killed Saturday morning during an apparent armed robbery. Abdelaziz, 60 years old and a Laurinburg resident, was continuing to work at the store, which is where his 3-year-old son died in an accident in 2016. His wife also died in an act of violence.

Abdelaziz was killed about 2:49 a.m., according to a statement from Lumberton police. The store advertises itself as being open 24 hours a day, but the statement said Abdelaziz had just closed the store when he was killed. His body was found in front of the business by police officers responding to a call.

Police were tight-lipped on the investigation, including whether a robbery had occurred and how Abdelaziz was killed.

Carol Bledsole, who lives on Alamac Road, visited the memorial site early Monday to pay her respects.

“Honestly I don’t know him to say anything. I don’t know, it just touches my heart,” she said.

Bledsole said she was on her way down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the memorial display caught her eye. She said she is troubled by gun violence in the South Lumberton community.

“He was a good man,” said Alaa Kaid, who works at the store. “Everybody will tell you he was a good man.”

Kaid regularly opened the store for Abdelaziz.

“Coming back here I don’t feel like I want to open,” he said. “It doesn’t feel right, like it used to.”

Kaid said he and his father, who owns the store, received a call from Brittiany Clark, Abdelaziz’s fiance, about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and was told that Abdelaziz did not come home.

“I thought he might’ve maybe got robbed,” Kaid said.

But when Kaid and his father arrived at the store, they saw the blood in front of the store, and Kaid thought the worst.

Jerry Thompson, who has lived on Allen Street for five years, said he was the third person on the scene. He said he heard gunshots and saw a man flag down a police officer. Thompson said he at first thought that what he saw was a person sleeping, but found out it was Abdelaziz.

He said Abdelaziz had a great sense of humor.

“He was a good man. I never knew a bad thing about him,” Thompson said. “He loved to pick and joke and play.”

Clark said the two hadn’t yet picked a wedding date. The plan was to first sell the store, which Abdelaziz did.

“He didn’t have to be done like this,” Clark said.

She was expecting Abdelaziz to call Saturday morning, Clark said. But she fell asleep and the call never came. After failing to reach him by telephone, she left to find him.

“Something kept on telling me to go to the store,” Clark said.

When she got there she saw vehicles parked at the store and yellow caution tape.

“I feel like I’m in a dream and I haven’t woke up,” she said.

Clark shares a 2-year-old son, Ma’Keison, with Abdelaziz and takes care of four of his children from a previous relationship.

“He was everything I could ever ask for,” she said. “His heart was too good. He had a heart of gold.”

In January 2016, Manal’s 3-year-old, Manal Abdelaziz Jr., known as Cash, was killed when he found a 9mm handgun that his father kept hidden behind a counter and accidentally shot himself with it. One month later, the body of his 23-year-old mother, Evelina Dial, was found in Maxton. She had been kidnapped, raped and murdered.

“We offer prayers to AZ’s family and for the community,” said John Cantey, the Lumberton City Council member who represents the precinct in which the store is located.

A vigil was held in his honor at 6 p.m. Monday at the store.

Manal Abdelaziz center, stands with fiance Brittiany Clark and their children on Aug. 31 at the wedding of Clark's brother. The children are, from left, Ahalam Abdelaziz, Emoniee Abdelaziz, Ameen Abdelaziz, Saeed Abdelaziz and front, Ma'Keison Abdelaziz.

Jessica Horne Staff writer