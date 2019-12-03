Tractor accident kills woman

By: Staff report

PARKTON — A 72-year-old Parkton woman has died from injuries she suffered in a tractor accident on Saturday, according to the state Highway Patrol.

According to a Trooper George Inman’s report, Betty Israel Hinsley, of 98 Carol Arnette St., was attempting to start a tractor on private property at 78 Carol Arnette St. at about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened. The report said Hinsley started the tractor, a 1976 International, while standing beside it and not seated and it engaged and rolled over and on top of her.

She was taken to a hospital, and died later from her injuries.

