Two critically injured after home invasion leads to gunfire

December 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people, including a 16-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries Monday evening during a birthday party that ended with gunshots.

When officers responded about 9:37 p.m. to a call of a home invasion at 707 Carthage Road in Lumberton, they found that Renessa Godwin, 30, of the residence, and a 16-year-old male of the same address had been shot multiple times, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department. The name of the 16-year-old is being withheld because of his age.

“Investigators have learned that there was a birthday party at 707 Carthage Road when four armed men came into the home and shots were fired,” police Capt. Terry Parker said in a statement.

The teen was taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of his injuries. Godwin was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later was flown out to another hospital for treatment, according to police.

Officers and investigators of the Lumberton Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation interviewed witnesses and processed the scene, Parker said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Lumberton police detectives Evan Whitley or Paula McMillan at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Staff report