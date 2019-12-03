Crime report

December 3, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jordan Deese, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Mathew Meares, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; and Tammy McMillan, Freeman Drive, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lucy Kremski, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; and Sheila Beck, Russ Road, Lumberton.