Lumberton’s Christmas tree stands ready to be adorned and lit for the holiday season at the downtown plaza. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Lumberton Christmas Festival. The Fairmont Holiday on Main also is scheduled for Friday. Lumberton’s Christmas tree stands ready to be adorned and lit for the holiday season at the downtown plaza. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Lumberton Christmas Festival. The Fairmont Holiday on Main also is scheduled for Friday.

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade is first in a series of holiday events taking place this week.

Parade units are to start lining up at 3:30 p.m. at Pembroke Elementary School on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. the parade will start making its way down Third Street to University Road. More than 60 units — some bright with Christmas lights — are expected to take part in the Christmas season event.

The festivities continue at 6 p.m. in Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park with a Winter Wonderland celebration. The event will feature caroling, holiday treats and beverages, and the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the event.

Attendees also will get a closer look at the 15 Christmas trees decorated by businesses in Pembroke.

Lumberton will get a little brighter on Friday with the lighting of its Christmas tree during the Christmas Festival at the downtown plaza. The ceremony is to start at 6:30 p.m. Festival activities include free hay, and horse and carriage rides; hot cocoa and cookies; and live entertainment throughout the night by the band Shecaniah Music.

The Carolina Civic Center will show a short Christmas film at 7:30 p.m. Friday. During that time, Santa Claus will pay a visit to the Robeson County Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. The making of crafts and a storytime will take place at the library from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees also will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Osterneck Auditorium. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 and younger. The Festival of Trees will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will support the hospice house.

Also on Friday, Fairmont’s 13th annual Holiday on Main will take place.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Heritage Park, followed by the Twilight Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. Indoor events will be in the Heritage Center at about 7:30 p.m.

Scheduled to perform during Fairmont’s holiday celebration are the Long Branch Songbirds Chorus; soloists Sarah Blanton, Brittany Lovette Pittman, and Audry McNeese; the Pleasant View Baptist Church Choir; and the Rosenwald Elementary School Chorus.

Hot chocolate, compliments of the Hands Civitan Club, will be served. On display will be a Christmas tree provided by Fairmont Food Lion and decorated by the Farmers Festival queens, who will make appearance, as will Santa.

Marietta and St. Pauls scheduled their holiday parades for Saturday.

The town of Marietta’s 33rd annual Christmas parade is to start at 11 a.m., and the St. Pauls Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

A Christmas at Red Springs is set for Dec. 14. The event is to begin at 1 p.m. and will start at the John McNeill Farmers Market and lead up to the Christmas parade that starts at 3 p.m.

Maxton’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., also on Dec. 14. It will be followed by Christmas in the Park and Toy Giveaway at Beacham Park.

Lumberton’s Christmas tree stands ready to be adorned and lit for the holiday season at the downtown plaza. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Lumberton Christmas Festival. The Fairmont Holiday on Main also is scheduled for Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191203_143114.jpg Lumberton’s Christmas tree stands ready to be adorned and lit for the holiday season at the downtown plaza. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday during the Lumberton Christmas Festival. The Fairmont Holiday on Main also is scheduled for Friday.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.