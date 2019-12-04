Carthage Road community rocked by gunfire that injures 2

LUMBERTON — The shooting of two Carthage Road residents during a birthday party on Monday has left members of a quiet community stunned and those injured fighting for their lives.
One of the victims is a teenager.
A resident of nearby Winona Street, who did not wish to give her name, said she was sleeping when she heard what sounded like an object hitting a trashcan. The noise was gunshots.
“I was shocked, I mean we were just shocked,” she said.
When officers responded about 9:37 p.m. to a call of a home invasion at 707 Carthage Road, a two-story brick and wood home, they found that Renessa Godwin, 30, of that address, and a 16-year-old male, also of that address, had been shot multiple times, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department. The name of the 16-year-old is being withheld because of his age.
Four gumen entered the home and began firing shots, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.
The teen was taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of his injuries. Godwin was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later was flown to another hospital for treatment, according to police.
The Winona Street resident said immediately after she heard the gunshots, police arrived. She said she heard five gunshots, but another neighbor counted six.
Another Winona Street resident said she knows the teen who was shot, saying he regularly walks his dog around the neighborhood. That person said that the community is typically quiet and everyone minds their own business.
“Everybody sticks to theirselves,” she said. “Nobody bothers anybody.”
Community members look out for each other, the resident said.
“Everybody around here is neighborly, but they don’t tend to each other’s business,” she said.
A 30-year Carthage Road resident, who asked not to be named, said he saw the police pass his house, but didn’t know why.
The community has changed since 1989 when he moved in, he said. Back then it consisted mostly of elderly people.
“People’s just gone evil,” he said. “They’re not mean, they’re evil.”
Gene McGill, who has lived on Winona Street about five years, said he was surprised to hear of the shooting.
“My prayers go out to them, you know, and I’ve prayed for them daily, people in critical condition, that the Lord will make them whole and the people that did the shooting, you know, I plead for them to seek remorse and go to the Lord and ask forgiveness,” he said.
Reach Jessica Horne at [email protected]