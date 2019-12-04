7 gifts add $3,950 to Empty Stocking

On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, now known as the National Day of Giving, several people did, making it a good day for the Empty Stocking Fund.

Rather, it was a good day for the 2,046 needy children who are counting on the fund.

There are seven new gifts to report, including four that have been offered anonymously. The largest is for $2,000 and comes from a Faithful Friend, who has been faithful over the years, and certainly a friend to these needy children.

Combined, the gifts add $3,950 to the fund, pushing its total to $14,250 — which has been a great first week of fundraising.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………$10,300

12. From a Faithful Friend………..$2,000

13. Leslie and Theresa Collins…….….$100

14. Anonymous…………$800

15. Anonymous, in memory of Sam and Margie Foster…..$250

16. Carey and Joanna Read, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Price….$250

17. In memory of Laurin Elizabeth Richardson, from Kenneth A. and Renee Richardson….$500

18. Anonymous, in memory of Frank….$50

New total …………………$14,250