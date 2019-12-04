Bishop files for re-election in District 9

LUMBERTON — Dan Bishop filed Tuesday for re-election to the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
And, two challengers filed for a seat on two county governing boards.
So far, Bishop, a Republican, is uncontested in his bid to occupy for a full two-year term the seat he won by defeating Democrat Dan McCready in a September special election. Bishop filed one day after a three-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court approved the new congressional districts map, which puts Robeson County on the eastern edge of the district. The State Board of Elections had announced that candidate filing for U.S. House seats would be delayed because of ongoing litigation over the drawing of North Carolina’s 13 congressional districts.
Bishop, a former state lawmaker, and McCready ran for the District 9 race after the State Board rejected the results from the 2018 race in which McCready lost to Republican Mark Harris because of fears that irregularities in the handling of absentee ballots in Bladen County had tainted the election.
Jerry Kinlaw, a former Lumberton Police Department officer, filed Tuesday as a Democratic candidate for District 1 on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Jerry Stephens is the District 1 incumbent. Board districts 3, 5 and 7 also are up for election in November
Also on Tuesday, Draper T. Bullard, of Pembroke, filed for an at-large seat on the county Board of Education. Jacqueline Carthen and former District 1 board representative Loistine DeFreece filed as at-large candidates on Monday.
DeFreece resigned her Board of Education seat in October after her residency status was questioned.
Terry Locklear filed Monday for the board’s District 4 seat, which is now held by Charles Bullard.
The board seats for districts 1, 5 and 7 also will be on the ballot in March. The District 5 incumbent is Craig Lowry, and Steve Martin occupies the District 7 seat.
Board of Education members are elected during the primaries because the seats are nonpartisan.
Neither Kinlaw nor Bullard provided The Robesonian with a statement or biographical information.
When county residents go to the polls for the general election in November they also will be casting ballots to decide who will fill the state Senate District 14 and state House districts 46 and 47 seats; N.C. Superior Court District 16B seats 1 and 2; District Court 16B seats 4, 5 and 6; and Register of Deeds.
The filing period ends at noon on Dec. 20. The 2020 primary election is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.