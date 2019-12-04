Accident kills city man, injures 4

December 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was killed and four people, three of whom were children, were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night.

The deceased, 28-year-old John Joseph Burns, of 5151 U.S. 74, was the only person in the 1999 Chevrolet passenger car who was not properly restrained, and he was thrown from the vehicle when it wrecked at about 8:57 p.m., according to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper M.J. Miles.

Katilyn Hunt, 27, of 2899 Buie-Philadelphus Road in Red Springs, suffered a serious injury, according to the report. The three children, 2-year-old Kage Hunt, 9-year-old Kenzy Hunt, and 4-month-old Kayleigh Burns, all of the same address, suffered injuries that were characterized as “evident.”

All were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, Burns was driving south on Hilly Branch Road about four miles west of Lumberton when the vehicle drifted left of the center-line, exited the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned several times.

The report did not give a reason for the accident, but noted he was traveling 65 mph in a 55-mph zone. The vehicle was destroyed.

Staff report