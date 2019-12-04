Shooting victim dies from injuries

LUMBERTON — One of two people who were shot multiple times Monday evening during a home invasion on Carthage Road has died.

Renessa Godwin, 30, of 707 Carthage Road, died about 10:04 p.m. Tuesday as result of her injuries, according to a statement from Lumberton Police Department. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to confirm the cause of death.

The 16-year-old male who was injured in the same shooting is listed as stable at the hospital where he is being treated as of Wednesday morning, according to the police statement.

When officers responded about 9:37 p.m. Monday to the two-story brick and wood home, they found that Godwin and the teen, both of the Carthage Road address, had been shot by four gunmen who entered the home. The incident took place during a birthday party. The teen is not being named because of his age.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting incident should call the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Evan Whitley or Detective Paula McMillan.

