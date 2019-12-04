Shooting victim dies from injuries

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners adopted on Tuesday a social media policy for town employees that stipulates punishment for violations.

The policy is required by the state of North Carolina, Town Manager David Ashburn said. It states that town employees who use any type of social media to create a negative image of the town or their co-workers could face disciplinary measures ranging from written reprimands to termination of employment.

According to the policy, “Inappropriate postings that may include discriminatory remarks, harassment and threats of violence or similar inappropriate or unlawful conduct will not be tolerated and may subject you to disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

Ashburn and the Human Resources officer will determine what disciplinary action is to be taken.

“This is a standard social media policy that has been adopted across the state,” Ashburn said.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners appointed attorney Robert Jessup to oversee the $7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that will fund the construction of a new water treatment plant where the current plant sits on Greenhill Drive. The town is responsible for $2.2 million in matching funds, which will be borrowed and paid off over a 40-year period at a 2.75% interest rate.

Ashburn said the current water treatment plant will remain in operation until the new one is online. The grant also will allow the town to upgrade existing waterlines.

The commissioners also approved on Tuesday a 2020 census partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and the state, part of an effort to make sure all its residents are counted, Ashburn said.

Each person not counted could cost the county more than $1,600 per year in federal funding, he said.

“A single missed person is almost equivalent to a forfeited $16,000 in funding for North Carolina over a 10-year period,” according to N.C. Counts Coalition.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Edward Henderson, and commissioners Caroline Sumpter, Duron Burney and Chris L.B. Edmonds were sworn in by District Court Judge Brooke Clark.

Edmonds, pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Red Springs, was elected mayor pro tem by his fellow commissioners. Murray McKeithan served as mayor pro tem for two years.

“I’d just like to say thank you to all who participated and voted me in. Thank you all for voting me in as mayor pro tem,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds replaces Commissioner Shearlie McBryde, who served on the board for four years. McBryde exited with words of gratitude and tears in her eyes.

“If you need me, call me,” she said with a wave.

Henderson, who has been mayor since being elected in 2017, commended McBryde for her service to the board.

Burney is serving his third four-year term, and Sumpter is serving her second term.

“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Sumpter said.

The commissioners also heard from Tate Johnson, executive director of United Way of Robeson County. Johnson asked commissioners for a $500 contribution and to consider launching an employee giving campaign.

Edward Henderson was sworn in to serve his third term as mayor of Red Springs during Tuesday’s town Board of Commissioners meeting. District Judge Brooke Clark administered the oath of office. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_redsprings2-1-1-1.jpg Edward Henderson was sworn in to serve his third term as mayor of Red Springs during Tuesday’s town Board of Commissioners meeting. District Judge Brooke Clark administered the oath of office. District Judge Brooke Clark swears in Chris Edmonds to serve on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Holding the Bible is his wife, Judith Edmonds, who stands by his side along with other members of his family. Edmonds will take Shearlie McBryde’s seat on the board and was voted to serve as the mayor pro tem by the commissioners. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_redsprings1-1.jpg District Judge Brooke Clark swears in Chris Edmonds to serve on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Holding the Bible is his wife, Judith Edmonds, who stands by his side along with other members of his family. Edmonds will take Shearlie McBryde’s seat on the board and was voted to serve as the mayor pro tem by the commissioners.

Jessica Horne Staff writer