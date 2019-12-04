Crime report

December 4, 2019 robesonian News

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenn Emanuel, McQueen Road, Shannon; Corey Locklear, Strickford Drive, Maxton; and Jose Aguilar, N.C. 904, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Zachary Johnson, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; Latiffany Falcon, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; Robert Maynor, Wolfpack Lane, Pembroke; and Suzanne Brooks, Revels Road, Maxton.

The following armed robberies were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Daisy Hunt, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Kenneth Chavis, Bovine Drive, Lumberton.