Crime report

There are five more gifts to report for the Empty Stocking Fund, including the day’s largest: $1,600 that comes from the City Council’s Community Revitalization Fund.

Thanks to the council members for making that happen, and we hope that other local governments will see if they can help out as well.

Another notable gift is $500 from the Felder family. We always encourage our readers to check out the list of donors and see who is stepping up to ensure a merry Christmas for these needy children.

In all, the fund grows by $2,475 and now sits at $16,725.

There are three ways to make a donation, in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone.

Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

Previous total ………..…$14,250

19. The Felder Family…………$500

20. David and Patricia Ramsaur………..$200

21. Martin Farley……………..$75

22. City of Lumberton………………….…$1,600

23. Mr. and Mrs. Percy Hill Jr. ………………………….….$100

New total ………………… $16,725