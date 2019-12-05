Taylor seeks re-election in District 7

Simmons Simmons Pridgen Pridgen Taylor Taylor

LUMBERTON — Three more people filed Wednesday as candidates in 2020 elections, including an incumbent member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Tom Taylor filed for re-election to the District 7 Board of Commissioners seat he has held since 2000. John Simmons filed as a candidate for the District 1 seat on the county Board of Education, and G.L. Pridgen, the former county Board of Elections director, filed for the school board’s District 7 seat.

In a statement given to The Robesonian, Taylor said one of his priorities is to complete the move of county offices to the old BB&T building at 500 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. Putting county offices under one roof will allow county staff to better serve the people of Robeson County, he said.

“Another goal of mine is to actively engage in continued efforts to recruit industry and businesses to our county and add jobs that will be available to county residents,” Taylor said. “Economic development will continue to receive more and more of my attention as we seek out and secure those companies, industries and businesses that can be proud to call Robeson County home.”

Simmons, 51, said Wednesday he is a Lumberton resident who retired Dec. 1 as a corporal at the Lumberton Police Department after 32 years in law enforcement. He served seven years as a sergeant in the Red Springs Police Department, five as a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and 12 years as a Lumberton police officer. Simmons also served as a Lumberton Fire Department firefighter for five years.

He also served as a school resource officer at Red Springs, Lumberton and Lumberton Jr. high schools, Simmons said. His years as a public servant, particularly as a resource officer, qualify him for a seat on the school board.

Simmons said he wants to be “an advocate” for Robeson County children in the public school system, and wants to provide them with a better education by exploring a new curriculum.

“Because when they go off to college, we are so behind,” Simmons said.

Pridgen, who was born and raised on a farm in Robeson County, was in the U.S. Army, served in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star medal. He retired from BellSouth, started and ran his own telecommunications business for more than 15 years and retired in August 2018 as the county Elections Board director. He also served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 2011-2012.

“I served on the Education Committee when I was in the N.C. House in Raleigh,” Pridgen said. “Our students deserve the best educational opportunities we can provide and the parents deserve to get value for the tax money they pay.

“We need a new board with new people and new ideas. I will be available and open to ideas from all voters to work together for quality education. … We know the problems with old schools, grades and finances. Now let me work for you to fix these problems.”

The filing period began Monday and ends at noon on Dec. 20. The 2020 primary election is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

