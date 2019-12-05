Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Daniel Eachen, Popes Crossing, Lumberton; Hope Callahan, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Purnell Locklear, South Robeson Road, Rowland; and Lynore Cross, Callahan Road, Orrum.
The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Lorenzo Lewis, Harrill Road, Lumberton; and Phillip Locklear, Marine Drive, Lumberton.
Thomas Emanuel, of Chalmers Drive in Maxton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone armed with a weapon.
Andrea Cummings, of Fodiesville Road in Shannon, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that his residence was robbed.
Luis Feliz Suarez, an employee of Iglesia Pentecostal El Nuevo Renacer located at 801 N. Roberts Ave., reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the church through a rear window. The burglar caused $600 in damages to an exterior window, $200 to an interior window and $30 to a door knob. No items were reported stolen, but a homemade .22 caliber handgun with a bullet was found at the church, according to a police report.
Kelly Harris, of West 26 Street, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home. No items were reported stolen.
Sean Crawford, of Woodville Highway in Crawfordville, Florida, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his truck was parked at Knights Inn at 3589 Lackey St., someone stole a welding machine valued at $3,000, a 200-foot-long copper welding cable valued at $500, 150-foot-long industrial extension cord valued at $500, a 100-foot-long torch hose valued at $150, a torch regulator valued at $100 and a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler valued at $300 from the bed of his truck.
Miranda Oxendine, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used a grinder to break into a coin machine at the Highway 41 Laundromat located at 6693 Elizabethtown Road. The amount of damage to the machine and the amount of money stolen were not disclosed.