Event Saturday caters to seniors

December 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The 11th annual Senior Citizen Caring and Sharing event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Lumberton Junior High School, located at 82 Marion Road in Lumberton.

The free event, which will feature prizes, educational displays, health screenings, singing and line dancing, is anyone at least 62 years old. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The event is sponsored in part by Robeson County Department of Social Services, Southeastern Health, American Red Cross, Lumber River Council of Governments, Robeson County Fair Board, local and state government officials, local churches and county municipalities.

