Rennert to host Christmas program

December 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RENNERT — The inaugural Community Christmas Outreach Program will take place Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Rennert community.

The program will be held near Rennert Town Hall, located at 62 Park St. in Shannon.

Activities including ornament decorating, free train rides and face-painting. S’mores will be offered by the campfire as a film plays. At 6 p.m. the town will light a 16-foot tall Christmas tree that will stay up until the end of the Christmas season. There will be a live nativity storytelling event at the tree lighting.

The free event is being sponsored by 14 local churches.

