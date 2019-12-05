Bearded officers raise $4K for kids

About 50 members of local law enforcement ranging from detention officers to sheriff’s deputies and courtroom bailiffs participated in No Shave November, a national campaign that helps raise money for cancer victims. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Shop with the Sheriff program. The campaign is being extended into December to raise more money. About 50 members of local law enforcement ranging from detention officers to sheriff’s deputies and courtroom bailiffs participated in No Shave November, a national campaign that helps raise money for cancer victims. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Shop with the Sheriff program. The campaign is being extended into December to raise more money. Robeson County Detention Center Cpl. Robbie Page watches as 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and detention officer Wilton Ellis speak Thursday. All three are participating in the No Shave November campaign, which has been extended into December to raise more money and allow children whose lives have been touched by cancer to Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas. Robeson County Detention Center Cpl. Robbie Page watches as 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and detention officer Wilton Ellis speak Thursday. All three are participating in the No Shave November campaign, which has been extended into December to raise more money and allow children whose lives have been touched by cancer to Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas. Robeson County Detention Center Cpl. Robbie Page watches as 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and detention officer Wilton Ellis speak Thursday. All three are participating in the No Shave November campaign, which has been extended into December to raise more money and allow children whose lives have been touched by cancer to Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas. Robeson County Detention Center Cpl. Robbie Page watches as 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and detention officer Wilton Ellis speak Thursday. All three are participating in the No Shave November campaign, which has been extended into December to raise more money and allow children whose lives have been touched by cancer to Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas. About 50 members of local law enforcement ranging from detention officers to sheriff’s deputies and courtroom bailiffs participated in No Shave November, a national campaign that helps raise money for cancer victims. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Shop with the Sheriff program. The campaign is being extended into December to raise more money. About 50 members of local law enforcement ranging from detention officers to sheriff’s deputies and courtroom bailiffs participated in No Shave November, a national campaign that helps raise money for cancer victims. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Shop with the Sheriff program. The campaign is being extended into December to raise more money.

LUMBERTON — Santa isn’t the only one delivering gifts and sporting a beard this Christmas.

Officers at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office can continue to forego the razor as the No Shave November campaign is extended into December. The campaign raises money for gifts for local children whose lives have been touched by cancer as part of a program called Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas.

For a $25 donation, the officers get to sport their less-than-clean-cut look. Typically, only a few officers, such as those working undercover, are allowed beards.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office has raised $4,000.

“We’re not always looking to lock somebody up,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

About 50 members of law enforcement, including detention officers, deputies and courtroom bailiffs, worked on their beards during November.

Female officers could participate by painting their fingernails lavender, dying portions of their hair or incorporating lavender-colored hair extensions. Deputy Amanda Velez will be sporting purple hair for one more month. Lavender signifies awareness for all types of cancer.

When some deputies approached him and asked for permission to keep their newly grown beards a little longer, Wilkin saw an opportunity to make a few more dollars for the program.

“I did tell everybody Jan. 1 when they come back to work they got to be looking sharp and spiffy again,” Wilkins said.

The Sheriff’s Office will shop for about 45 families, Wilkins said. Instead of shopping with Sheriff’s Office personnel in local stores, the officers will be delivering the gifts this year.

Next week, officers will buy 50 bikes and an assortment of toys that will be delivered to the homes.

Officers will be making contact with those families to arrange delivery, Wilkins said.

“We’re just doing our part to show we care,” he said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

